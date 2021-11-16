Kanton SHS on Monday afternoon, November 15, 2021, beat Assin State College and Apam SHS to qualify to the Quarterfinal stage of this year’s National Science & Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

Kanton SHS won the Quarterfinal slot with just a one-point difference ahead of Apam SHS.

They obtained 37 points at the end of the contest, whilst Apam SHS got 36 points, with Assin State College, securing 16 points.

Here is a breakdown of the scores:

Round One – General questions on Chemistry, physics, biology and mathematics

Kanton SHS: 17pts

Assin State College: 14pts

Apam SHS: 11pts

Round Two – The Speed race

Apam SHS: 23pts

Kanton SHS: 23pts

Assin State College: 12pts

