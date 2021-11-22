Four suspected armed robbers said to have broken into the residence of some persons at Ajasco Red Top, Kokrobite have been arrested.

The suspects are; Benjamin Otoo, alias Dada Joe; Tony Mensah Yedu, alias Big Joe, Bismark Asabree alias Dagbano and Nana Yaw Arko.

According to the police, the suspects on November 18, 2021 made away with three laptops, an iPhone 8 plus, three Infinix smartphones, Tecno Camon 7 smartphone, a Bluetooth speaker, an extension board, three phone charges, two laptop chargers and an unspecified amount of cash from their operation in the Weija area.

Following receipt of a complaint about the incident, the police said it undertook an 8-hour operation which led to the arrest of three suspects at Aplaku and Ajasco Red Top on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

The fourth suspect was later arrested at his hideout at Labadi in Accra.

“A search on them led to the retrieval of assorted phones, a taxi cab, 3 laptops, 1 motorbike, 1 locally manufactured pistol, a police vest, 1 Gota and 14 assorted wristwatches.”

“All four suspects will be arraigned today, Monday, November 22, 2021. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to get other accomplices arrested to face criminal charges.”

Police further assured the public that it will continue to do all that is necessary to make the country a safe place.

Read the police statement below: