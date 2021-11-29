A Sunyani District Court B has remanded into police custody a police officer who was arrested for sexually harassing a woman in a car in a viral video.

His arrest followed the police service’s preliminary investigations into the video, in which he is seen continually touching the woman’s exposed thighs saying “you’re naked”, despite her pleas for the former to stop.

Investigations by the police revealed that the suspect is stationed at the Operations Unit at the Bono Regional Police Command.

The prosecutors of the Ghana Police Service on Monday, November 29, 2021, went on to place the suspect before the Sunyani District Court B to face charges of assault contrary to Section 84 of the Criminal Offences Act 29 and indecent assault contrary to Section 103 of the Criminal Offences Act 29.

The court presided over by His Worship Eric Denning remanded the suspect into police custody.

He is to reappear in court on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, after he pleaded not guilty to the two charges.

“Internal disciplinary processes of the Ghana Police Service have also commenced in this regard,” police said in a statement.

The police assured the public it is committed to executing its mandate of enforcing the law to ensure the safety and security of everyone.

Read the full statement below;