The Member of Parliament for Damongo constituency, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor on Saturday, November 20, 2021, commissioned three projects in his constituency.

The projects include a six-unit classroom block at Mempeasem, a community-based health planning and services (CHPS) Compound at Mognori, and fourteen mechanized boreholes.

Speaking at the commissioning of the boreholes at Canteen, a suburb of Damongo, Mr. Jinapor who is also the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources said the Damongo water project is progressing.

He said whiles government executes the project to permanently solve the Damongo water challenge, the boreholes have reduced the difficulties.

“As you all know, the Damongo water project is on its way, but these are the stopgap measures we are putting in place to ameliorate the suffering of the good people Damongo in respect of water until such a time that the main water project will be commissioned by President Akufo-Addo.”

Mr. Jinapor was joined by officials from McDan Foundation, who funded a classroom project at the Mempeasem Community.

Mr. Jinapor thanked the chiefs and people of Mempeasem for supporting the contractor in the execution of the school project on schedule.

He said the importance of education in the development of the constituency cannot be over-emphasized.

“As I told you when I was campaigning, education is one of the key areas that have my attention which is why in less than a year this structure has been built to enhance it, let’s ensure our children take advantage of it to build a better future.”

The MP at Mognori after commissioning the CHPS compound donated a motorbike to the facility to aid the work of the staff.

“Just as big tickets and national projects are important, so are such modest projects too because they go to serve rural communities, rural folks, and everyday farming communities like Mognori” he said.

He announced he will in the coming months commission ten mechanized boreholes for Fulani communities in the constituency.