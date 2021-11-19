The striking workers of the Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD-UBIDS), and the C.K Tedem University of Technology and Allied Sciences, are expected to meet the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) over concerns about their salaries and conditions of service.

The workers, made up of members of the University Teachers Association of Ghana, the Ghana Association of University Administrators, Senior Staff Association Universities of Ghana, and the Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union, say government has failed to fufill a memorandum of understanding signed in August this year.

In an interview with Citi News, President of the University Teachers Association of Ghana at S. D. Dombo University, DR. Joseph Wilifan, said they will be unwavering in their demands.

“We want a comprehensive roadmap as to when we are going to receive our salaries. We are not interested in having a meeting that will not yield any results.”

“We want to receive our salaries by the end of the month,” he added.

The industrial action follows the failure of the Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD), the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) and SDD UBIDS Management to adhere to a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA).

The agreement was signed on August 17, 2021, leading to the suspension of a local strike that was embarked on by staff of SDD-UBIDS and CKT-UTAS on August 2, 2021.

In a letter to the Education Minister, the unions complained that resolutions that led to the suspension of their previous strike in August were not honored, compelling them to resume the industrial action.