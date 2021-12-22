Former President John Mahama has denied claims that he was contacted by President Akufo-Addo to help resolve the impasse around the controversial E-levy in Parliament.

According to him, he only received Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, President Akufo-Addo’s cousin on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, to discuss how the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) could work together in the interest of Ghanaians.

In a post on Facebook, John Mahama said throughout the discussions between the two, no specific mention was made on the controversial E-levy and the need to resolve the ensuing impasse in Parliament.

Some social media posts indicate that Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko sought Mahama’s audience on behalf of Nana Akufo-Addo to get him to intervene in the E-levy impasse and help to get it passed in Parliament but John Mahama declined the request.

John Mahama have since clarified what transpired in his Facebook post.

Read Mahama’s statement below:

President Akufo-Addo did not seek my intervention on the E-Levy impasse.

I received Mr. Gabby Otchere Darko, at his request, at my residence on Tuesday 21st December, 2021

Among issues we discussed was the desire of Ghanaians to see the two major political parties working together for the interest of the nation.

We discussed, also, how dialogue can be deployed to ensure Parliamentary issues are agreed consensually before coming on the floor to avoid what happened recently in the House.

We further discussed opening channels of communication between the leaders of the two parties including a possible meeting with the President at a future date.

At no time was there any discussion specifically about the President requiring my intervention in the impasse on the E-levy.