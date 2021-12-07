Ghanaian poet and writer Apiorkor has been named among other writers in the 100 Revolutionary Ghanaian Writers for the year 2021.

She got selected for her book titled ‘The Matriarch’s Verse’ which was published in 2019.

Other writers that got listed are Peace Adzo Medie, Derek Owusu, Leslie Lokko, Ayesha Harruna, among others.

In the past two years, reading has been one of the peaceful and imaginative acts to turn our attention away from this pandemic stricken world.

The year 2021 has been incredible for Ghanaian writers all over the world. They published some excellent materials in all genres across board to keep their readers intrigued, inspired and uplifted.

These game-changers are making the motherland proud with their literary works by winning various international awards while promoting the reading culture.

The Creative Director of the Africa Revolutionary Awards, Ms. Portia Arthur, in an interview, revealed that the project is an initiative that seeks to celebrate African writers excelling in their various fields.

She disclosed that the award scheme will also motivate the youth to aim to become full-time writers.