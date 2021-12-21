The Special Anti-Robbery Officers attached to the Bono East Regional Police Command have shot and killed two robbery and kidnapping suspects at Yeji.

The two, Ali Ruga alias Ali Muguyaro and Issaka Abubakar, alias Kuriidor, were shot following an intelligence-led operation on a criminal syndicate operating in and around the Yeji enclave.

The deceased suspects according to the Police were members of a robbery and kidnapping syndicate involved in the kidnapping of one Boma on Saturday, December 11, 2021, who was released after a ransom of GHS25, 000 was paid.

The Police Administration made this known in a press statement issued on Monday, December 20, 2021, and signed by its Director-General, Public Affairs, ACP Kwesi Ofori.

According to the statement, the action was taken through an intelligence-led operation.

“Special Anti-Robbery officers attached to the Bono East Regional Police Command have shot and killed two robbery and kidnapping suspects, All Ruga alias AS Muguyaro and Issaka Abubakar alias Kuriidor, through an intelligence-led operation on a criminal syndicate at Yeji In the Bono East Region, today, Monday, December 20, 2021.”

“Intelligence gathered indicates that the two deceased suspects were members of a robbery and kidnapping syndicate operating in and around the Yeji enclave who were involved in the kidnapping of one Boma on Saturday, December 11, 2021, and released him later on after a ransom of Twenty-Five Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS 25,000.00) was paid.”

In a similar vein, the Anti-Armed robbery unit of the Ghana Police Service, on Monday, December 20, 2021, also shot five persons to death at Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region.

Citi News sources say the armed men who were allegedly on a mission to assassinate the Chief of Gomoa Fetteh, Nana Abor Attah, were in a taxi with registration number GG 3427-21.

The timely intervention of the police saved the Chief of Gomoa Fetteh, Nana Abor Attah from being assassinated.