The Citi FM Foundation has again put smiles on the faces of children at the Reconstructive Plastic Surgery and Burns Centre of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

This time, the Foundation presented to the Burns Centre a vein finder – a critical medical accessory, vital to healthcare delivery.

The donation came as part of the ‘Help A Christmas Child‘ outreach to the station.

The administrator of the National Reconstructive Plastic Surgery and Burns Centre, Emmanuel Ameyaw Bronya, who received the equipment, was grateful to the station and spoke of how timely the intervention was.

“We have a lot of children who are burnt and are brought in here with collapsed veins. When that happens, we need a vein finder to identify veins for us to put fluid into the veins. So, the vein finder is going to give us a lot of relief because it’s a very critical equipment. Burns is no respecter of persons. It can happen to anybody at all. So we want to extend our appreciation to the Citi FM Foundation for this gesture,” he said.

Last Tuesday, the Citi FM Foundation presented an amount of GH¢40,000 to cover the healthcare costs of some needy patients at the Burns Centre.

In addition, it donated other equipment, including digital blood pressure monitors and pulse oximeters.

Mary Mensah, had spoken of the centre’s need for the basic equipment, prompting the additional support from the station in the form of the equipment.

She said they lacked basic equipment like patient monitors, vein finders, digital blood pressure apparatus, and cots for children.

“If you have one monitor, and you have about three patients needing the service of the monitor, you then have to think about which of them you put on the monitor,” she said, explaining some of their challenges.

“We are in a fix, but we have been trying to make the work go on as it should.”

Upon receiving the donation, she assured that the centre “will take very good care of [the items] and use them for the purpose for which there were assigned.”