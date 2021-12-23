The government, has through the Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, declared Monday, December 27th and Tuesday, December 28, 2021, as public holidays.

The Interior Ministry made the announcement in a press statement on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, via its website.

According to the Ministry, this is to replace Saturday, 25th December and Sunday, 26th December 2021 to mark Christmas Day and Boxing Day respectively, which are statutory public holidays but fall on the weekend.

The Ministry is taking this action through Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, (Act 601).

“The public is hereby notified that Saturday, 25th December and Sunday, 26th December 2021 mark Christmas Day and Boxing Day respectively, which are Statutory Public Holidays.”

“However, in view of the fact that 25th December and 26th December 2021 fall on a Saturday and a Sunday respectively, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, has by Executive Instrument (E.I), in accordance with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, (Act 601) declared Monday, 27th December and Tuesday, 28th December 2021 as additional Public Holidays and should be observed as such throughout the country.”