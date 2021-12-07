The Minority in Parliament has concluded a caucus meeting with a firm resolve not to accept the proposed concessions on the 2022 budget by the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.

According to Citi News sources, the Minority in Parliament will insist on its motion of rescission moved last week to overturn the approval of the 2022 budget statement.

Citi News’ Duke Mensah Opoku reported that after the meeting that lasted over two hours, the minority indicated that they do not recognize the 2022 budget and believe that their motion of rescission triggered in the House has not been addressed.

“They are not ready to go back on that. They do not recognize the budget so far because there is no conclusion on their motion of rescission,” Mensah Opoku reported.

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, on Monday, held a press conference to announce concessions it had made on the controversial budget following the strong opposition from the minority.

Among other things, the minority wants the government to make funds available to address the issue of tidal waves in the Volta Region. They also want the proposed 1.75% E-levy withdrawn.

While the government made some changes in line with the demands, the main concerns around the e-levy were not addressed.