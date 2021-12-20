The 2020 Presidential Candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has once again taken on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Mr. Mahama is of the view that President Akufo-Addo has done very little for Ghanaians since he took over the mantle of administration of the country.

President Akufo-Addo on Sunday, December 19, 2021, touted his government’s achievements during the NPP’s National Delegates Conference in Kumasi.

He insisted that his government has chalked more successes than any other government in the fourth republic.

He thus charged all members of the NPP to be proud of this, and also let Ghanaians know about the good works of his government.

“This government has spent more money on education, health, industry, agriculture, and infrastructure, particularly our roads, than any government in the fourth republic. We have spent more money on improving the circumstances of our people, and I am very proud to have led this government that has brought this level of achievements to our country.”

However, Mr. Mahama disagrees with the claims by President Akufo-Addo.

According to him, Ghanaians have come to realise that the president is a good campaigner but a poor leader, and that Ghanaians “found this out at great cost”.

“I think the President must take his responsibilities seriously and focus on working to change the circumstances of our people, rather than the rabble-rousing skits he serves the nation.”

“With his speech of yesterday [Sunday], he has carved his niche as a good campaigner, but unfortunately a poor leader, as Ghanaians have found out at great cost.”

Meanwhile, he has also said he is willing to offer an autographed copy of the NDC’s 2020 Manifesto to the president to assist him in managing the country.

“To answer his rhetorical question on policy, if only he took a moment, in the comfort of his chartered jet, to read the People’s manifesto, he would have at least learnt about the ‘Big Push’ (an accelerated infrastructure plan for Ghana), ‘Free Primary Health Care Plan’, the ‘1 million jobs plan’, ‘Ghana FIRST’ (Framework for Industrial Revitalisation, Support and Transformation) and several other well-thought-through and costed policies.”

“I am willing to provide him with an autographed copy of the manifesto.”

Mr. Mahama made these comments in a Facebook post today, Monday, December 20, 2021.