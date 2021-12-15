The National Executive Committee of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will today, Wednesday, December 15, 2021, meet to finalise proposals for a possible amendment to the party’s constitution.

The party has so far received 38 proposals for consideration.

Key among the 38 is a proposal to elect a presidential candidate two clear years before a major election.

Currently, the party elects a candidate two years before elections if the party is in opposition and a year when the party is in power.

Party members believe the current arrangement makes it difficult for a new candidate to mend bridges and heal the wounds of other aspirants before the election.

The meeting will look at the proposals before allowing them to be presented at the party’s National Delegates Conference in Kumasi on Sunday, December 19, 2021.

The Communications Director of the Party in a Citi News interview said the proposals that have been made are from individual members and not the party.

He explained it can only be accepted when there is a consensus on same or a majority vote on them during the delegates conference.

“The proposals will be put to a vote after arguments have been made. So when there is either a consensus or a majority vote for the position advocated, then it is adopted, and then the constitution is amended accordingly.”

“So as we speak, everything that has been said is the position that individual members are canvassing for the party to accept. It is not the party’s decision yet.”

The NPP has scheduled December 18 to December 20, 2021, to hold its National Annual Delegates Conference in Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region.

Ahead of the conference, the party has banned all activities associated with internal party contests, parliamentary and presidential primaries, as well as the display of paraphernalia and advocacy for aspirants at the party’s upcoming National Annual Delegates Conference, to be held in Kumasi.