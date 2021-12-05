Highlife musician, Pat Thomas, received the biggest honour at the 9th edition of the fashion and music show, Rhythms On Da Runway dubbed ‘The Masquerade,’ held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The special Black Star Honour, according to the organizers, Nineteen57 Events, is intended to recognize excellence and remarkable contribution to the advancement of show business in Ghana and Africa.

Samuel Atta-Mensah, Managing Director of Citi FM, who presented the plaque, said, the award is an acknowledgement of Pat Thomas’ lifelong contribution to the creative arts industry in Ghana and “leaving an indelible legacy.”

The 75-year-old vocalist and songwriter, who has been active in the highlife scene since the 1960s, expressed gratitude to the organizers for the honour and his followers for their continued support throughout his career.

The 2021 edition of Rhythms On Da Runway was held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) under the theme, The Masquerade, to promote the wearing of face masks for the prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

The event showcased a variety of designs from across the African continent and the African diaspora by acclaimed designers such as Senyo Foli, Katie O, Neyomi, MUDI, Jesu Segun, Nadrey Laurent, Pernia Couture, Nineteen57, Gloria Sarfo, and Attoh Andoh.

Veteran Nigerian actor, movie producer, and lawyer, Richard Eyimofe Evans Mofe-Damijo, aka RMD, was also honoured for his contribution to the growth of the movie industry in Africa.

Abiana, Adina, Elsie Duncan Williams, D-Black, Sefa, Floewe (Eswatini), Efya, Michael Stuckey, Afriyie Wutah, Kidi, and Samini were among the musicians who took the stage on the night.