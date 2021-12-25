A taxi driver in his 40s, who resides at Fijai, a suburb of Sekondi in the Western Region, Kweku Abban, has died mysteriously a day after he was arrested and put in cells in Sekondi.

He was arrested on Friday after he allegedly knocked down some police personnel, only to be found dead on Saturday morning.

When Citi News contacted the Western Regional Police Command, DSP Olivia Adiku, she said she had heard about a suicide case, but was yet to get further details.

Family members and colleague taxi drivers who had gone to the Sekondi Police station on Saturday morning to secure bail for their colleague, were surprised to hear that Kweku Abban had committed suicide with his jeans trouser, a situation that led to some agitations at the police station.

The Fijai Taxi Station Acting Secretary, Seth Ahlotuiah, and an Uncle of Kweku Abban, Stephen Arthur, speaking to Citi News said they do not understand how somebody in cells could commit suicide with his jeans trousers.

“Everyone was scandalized to hear he committed suicide with his jeans trousers. We are also wondering why the Police conveyed his body to the mosque without a family member?”

Sampson K. Darko, who is the Assembly Member for the Asafo Electoral Area where the Sekondi Police station is situated, expressed shock about the incident after leading the family to the station.