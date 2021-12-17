The Volta Regional police command on Thursday, December 16, visited the family of the late Constable Adam Sule at Alavanyo Wudidi to commiserate with them over the death of their beloved.

The police officer was shot dead by suspected armed robbers while on patrol duties in Zuarungu in the Upper East Region.

The family of Constable Sule, expressed shock and disbelief at the horrific death of their beloved son. They also expressed their appreciation to the Police Administration for the gesture in their difficult time.

The police delegation, led by the regional commander, DCOP Mr. Edward Oduro Kwateng gave assurances that the Police will do all they can to resolve the matter and crackdown on the criminals who committed the dastardly act.

A liaison officer has since been named and tasked to liaise with the family and inform the Police Administration of the burial and funeral arrangements.

Constable Emmanuel Akowuah and Constable Mohammed Sule were on night patrols when they were both killed by suspected armed robbers on Wednesday night at Zuarungu in the Upper East Region.

Upon his arrival in Zuarungu following the shooting incident, the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare placed a GH¢50,000 bounty on the heads of the armed robbers who shot and killed the two police officers.

He assured residents that the police will be merciless in apprehending the suspected armed robbers, dead or alive.

He has further called on the public to volunteer useful information that will lead to the arrest of the suspected robbers.