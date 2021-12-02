Management of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) says it will cooperate with the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) as it investigates allegations of misuse of COVID-19 funds at the facility.

An accounts officer with the hospital, Awuni Akyireba petitioned CHRAJ to investigate the Chief Executive Officer and the Medical Director for allegedly misapplying COVID-19 funds.

The petitioner alleged that the CEO, Dr. Oheneba Owusu-Danso, and the Medical Director, Professor Baffour Kofi Opoku used funds meant to fight COVID-19 to purchase luxurious vehicles.

Management of the hospital has, however, denied the claims.

Fred Effah Yeboah, Director of Administration at KATH, said they are yet to receive any summons from CHRAJ.

“We are yet to receive a formal invitation from CHRAJ. We are aware, and we have heard in the media that a staff of this hospital has petitioned CHRAJ over some allegations of misuse of COVID-19 funds”, he told Citi News.

But the hospital said it is ready to assist CHRAJ in investigating the alleged issue.

“I must tell the public that, this institution is so dear to the people of Ashanti and in Ghana. Our responsibilities are enormous, so there is a lot of interest in us. So management wishes to assure the public that we will cooperate fully with CHRAJ to get to the bottom of this matter.”

Allegations

The petitioner alleged that the CEO and the Medical Director used funds meant to fight COVID-19 to purchase expensive vehicles, although the hospital is in dire need of essential equipment to deliver medical care.

The facility, which was at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19, received cash donations and other essential medical supplies from benevolent individuals and institutions, but the petitioner claims those funds were misapplied, and he wants top management of the hospital investigated.

“I am very prepared to meet them with facts and evidence. I will be very grateful if a hearing is convened as soon as possible so that we bring this to a finality. The public didn’t come to help us with money so that we go and buy cars, but to use those monies to enhance healthcare delivery,” the petitioner told Citi News.

Earlier in October, KATH explained in a letter that the allegations were false and that the originator was doing so with the sole aim of maliciously denting the hard-earned reputation of management members without any basis.

KATH said the publication sought to portray management members of the hospital as criminals who used their positions to divert what was meant for the vulnerable for their personal gains.