After giving patrons a memorable experience with ‘The Citiuation Outdoor Party’ last year, Citi TV is back with the second edition of the Christmas eve event.

The Citiuaton Outdoor Party will be held at the Gazebo View at Dzorwulu on December 24, 2021, at 7pm.

Dubbed the ‘Throwback Edition’, the show will feature Ghana’s Executioner, Obrafuor; ‘Sixteen Years’ hitmaker Mzbel and highlife artiste Ofori Amponsah.

Citi FM’s DJ Mingle and DJ Jayjay will be behind the turntables to play some of the world’s greatest jams for revellers.

Patrons will also be served different packages of food and drinks at their tables. COVID-19 protocols will be strictly adhered to at the event.

The maiden edition in 2020 saw performances from Keche, Adina, Akwaboah and Camidoh.

To book your tables and for further enquiries, call 0205973973.

‘The Citiuaiton Outdoor Party’ is supported by Citi FM and Ghana Weekend.