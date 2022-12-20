Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has invited his fans to join him at this year’s edition of The Citiuation Outdoor Party, which is scheduled to take place on December 24 at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

The 2015 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards(VGMA) Artist of the Year, is one of the main artistes billed to perform at the event organised by Citi TV/Citi FM.

The Citiuation Party will also feature performances from notable artistes such as Akwaboah, Abiana and Praye.

The Nkyinkyim Band will also be present to entertain patrons with live music.

Stonebwoy, during an interview with AJ Sarpong on the Brunch in the Citi on Citi FM, promised to entertain patrons with back-to-back classics from his catalogue of popular songs.

From the BHIM Concert to Citiuation. @stonebwoy go spoil everywhere!!! pic.twitter.com/HT4WdiaZCW — Ghana Weekend (@GhanaWeekend) December 20, 2022

Patrons at the event will be served different packages of food and drinks at their tables.

There are 4 packages on offer. Platinum tables go for a cool GH¢9,500 (accommodates 8 people), Diamond tables for GH¢7000 (accommodates 8 people), Gold tables for GH¢5000 (accommodates 6 people), and the Silver package is GH¢4000 (accommodates 6 people).

To book your tables and for further inquiries, call 0205973973 or 0558973973.

‘The Citiuation Outdoor Party’ is sponsored by Ebony Condoms, Ceres, Doritos, Lay’s, and Logistics Movers. It is powered by Citi TV with support from Citi FM and Ghana Weekend.

It is also a part of the Beyond the Return championed by the Ghana Tourism Authority.