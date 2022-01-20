The office of the National Chief Imam says it is in talks with the top hierarchy of the country’s security agencies to intensify security in the Nima and Mamobi communities in Accra.

The Spokesperson for the Chief Imam, Shiekh Aremeyaw Shaibu in a Citi News interview condemned the sporadic shooting and violent incident that happened in Nima on Tuesday, 18th January 2022 .

He called for urgent steps to avert such occurrences in the future.

“The incident is quite unfortunate and we condemn it in no uncertain terms. We are working to engage the heads of security agencies. Already, we have been able to engage the National Security and have mapped out some strategies to curb similar situations, especially in the Nima and Mamprobi townships..”

“We are told that this is not a new phenomenon, the gangsters are known for fighting for territories in the area, and so such situations are likely to reoccur. We need to take urgent steps to avert such situations going forward.”

A video released on the Ghana Police Facebook page showed some men holding machetes moving along a street in the community.

Gunfire is also heard in the video, with one man appearing to be firing a gun.

Following the latest eruption of violence, police said three people were seriously wounded, but no fatalities have been recorded.

One person was shot in the violence and is receiving treatment at the 37 Military Hospital.

Police also believe there may be more wounded persons in hiding.

Nine persons have also been arrested following the incident, while a manhunt is on for the leaders of the two gangs.