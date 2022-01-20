The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG), will from today, Thursday, January 20, 2022, begin an indefinite strike across the country to demand better conditions of Service.

According to the Association, over a year after their proposed salary structure was sent to the Finance Ministry to deal with it, they are yet to communicate anything to them despite persistent reminders.

Members of the association in all ministries, government agencies and departments, have been charged by their leadership to boycott work until further notice.

A statement from CLOGSAG ahead of the strike noted that the association has followed due process as it had served all relevant stakeholders with notice of the action since December 22, 2021.

“This is to confirm National Executive Council (NEC) decision that from 20 January, 2022, the Civil and Local Government Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) will embark on nationwide strike to press home their demand for better conditions of service. By this letter, all CLOGSAG members in the Ministries Departments, and Agencies as well as the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies are informed to stay at home from Thursday 20, January 2022 until further notice.”

“In similar vein, by this letter, all Chief Directors, Heads of Departments, Regional Coordinating Directors, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Coordinating Directors are duly informed,” he added.