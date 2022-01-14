The Sekondi District Court, presided over by Her Worship Mrs. Catherine Obiri Addo, has given police a two-week ultimatum to complete investigations into the burning of a Bolt driver at Sekondi Baka-Ano in the Western Region.

The court gave Chief Inspector Jennifer Acheampong and her prosecution team the order when the case was heard on Friday, January 14, 2022.

This followed the Chief Inspector’s plea to the court for more time to gather information from Vodafone and Bolt Ghana. She also said she was waiting for the postmodern report to seek advice from the Attorney General’s office.

Her Worship Mrs. Catherine Obiri Addo thus directed that the investigations should be expedited.

Background

Naval Officer, LS Okyere Boateng, while operating as a Bolt driver on December 24, 2021, was burnt to death by some persons who requested his services.

Three Senior High School (SHS) students by name; Patrick Baidoo, Joseph Lord Ni Adjei Oninku, and Adolph Eshun, who reside in Ahinkofikrom, Kojokrom, and Ntankoful, respectively, were later arrested in connection with the burning to death of the Bolt driver.

They were subsequently remanded.

Speaking to Citi News after the case was adjourned to 4th February 2022; lawyer for one of the suspects, Joseph Evans Abekah said the delay in investigation is denying the suspects bail.

“This is the second time we are going to court. The prosecution is still saying that they are not done and need an adjournment to finish investigations. We advocated that the court grants the first accused person bail, but the court thinks it is necessary to give the prosecution some time for more investigation.”

“With the kind of case we are dealing with, it is understandable that some more time will be required, but if the case is overly dragged, we may find it alarming,” the lawyer said.