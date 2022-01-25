Paul Kofi Mantey, Managing Director, EDC Investment Ltd, spoke about ‘Rebuilding Wealth Through Financial Planning’ on the Effective Living Series.

He cited two things that are important in this regard; being informed and the God factor.

“The God factor is responsible for attracting the financial resources to bring the opportunities your way,” he said.

He added that “you need the appropriate information so that you are able to manage what you have, and you are able to multiply what you have, and you are able to preserve it.”

Mr. Mantey also noted the importance of money, saying, “the more money you have, the better you are able to redeem time and the more efficient you become.”

Mr. Mantey stressed the importance of building wealth and touched on:

Computing your net worth

Planning your finances

Planning for your children’s education

Giving to charity

Living the high life and treating yourself

Click below to listen to the podcast: