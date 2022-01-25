The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, may have fulfilled his promise of limiting the wearing of suits and gowns during sittings in the House.

The Speaker ditched his ceremonial outfit for a traditional attire for sittings in the House on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

He was clad in a kente cloth over a white lace shirt and a crown as he presided over today’s sitting.

His outfit resembles the costume Ewe chiefs wear at key traditional functions.

Some weeks ago, Mr Bagbin indicated that he would only be using the Speaker’s cloak for ceremonial occasions this year, as part of efforts to change the dress code of members of the House.

Social media went agog over the Speaker’s new look.

Below are some reactions from social media

Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin goes traditional.

