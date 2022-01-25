Former President John Dramani Mahama says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) remains opposed to the introduction of new taxes in the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy.

Speaking during the closing session of Members of Parliament’s 2022 Caucus Retreat on Monday, the ex-President said businesses will bear the brunt of the burdensome taxes that have been imposed on Ghanaians as a result of the government’s excessive spending.

“The NDC remains opposed to the imposition of the numerous fresh taxes on Ghanaians at a time when Government is living large and unwilling or unable to trim expenditure, cut waste and check corruption.”

“These burdensome taxes will erode business capital, especially at a time when Government has crowded out the private sector’s access to credit by its voracious appetite for borrowing. The Ghanaian economy has been collapsed by President Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia,” said the President.

Among the announcements in the 2022 budget is the 1.75 percent electronic transaction levy and at least 15 percent increment in fees and charges of government services, among others.

Transactions covering mobile money payments, bank transfers, merchant payments, and inward remittances will have the levy imposed on them and will be borne by the sender.