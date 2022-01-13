Emirates Airlines has announced the resumption of flights to five destinations, including Ghana.

A statement issued on the airline’s website said, “with effect from January 13, Emirates will resume passenger services to and from Guinea (CKY), Côte d’Ivoire (ABJ), Ghana (ACC), Uganda (EBB) and Republic of Angola (Luanda).”

Emirates in December 2021 extended an initial 48-hour ban on flights from Accra to Dubai indefinitely.

“Emirates flight suspension from Accra to Dubai effective December 27, 2021, is now extended until further notice,” the airline said in its urgent broadcast sent to trade partners on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

The airline, however, said Dubai to Accra flights will continue for passengers holding confirmed bookings and meeting the entry requirements for Accra.

The new statement from the airline gives way for flights from Ghana to the United Arab Emirates.

All passengers arriving and transiting Dubai must meet the following Covid-19 protocols:

– Passengers travelling from Guinea (CKY), Uganda (EBB) or Ghana (ACC) with final destination DXB (Dubai International Airport) require 48‑hours PCR and 6‑hours Rapid PCR and PCR on arrival in DXB.

– Passengers travelling from Guinea (CKY), Uganda (EBB), Ghana (ACC) and Côte d’Ivoire (ABJ) and transiting DXB are only required to follow final destination rules, i.e., no 48 hours PCR or no 6‑hours PCR unless it is mandated by the final destination.

– Passengers travelling from Angola (LAD) or Côte d’Ivoire (ABJ) and inbound DXB are required to have 72 hours PCR and PCR on arrival in DXB.

– Passengers travelling from Angola (LAD) and transiting DXB are only required to have 72 hours PCR.

– Passengers travelling from CKY–DSS must follow final destination rules, which is no 48 hours PCR or no 6‑hours PCR unless it is mandated by the final destination.

– Passengers accepted for travel under the travel protocol must present a valid negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate with a QR code for a test conducted at an approved facility within the stipulated hours of departure, test validity must be calculated from the time the sample was collected.

– Passengers who are required to undergo Covid-19 PCR test on arrival, must remain in self-quarantine until they receive the test result.