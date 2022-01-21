Hundreds of mourners paid their last respects to the former Mayor of Accra, Nat Nuno-Amarteifio, on Friday, January 21, 2022.

The late former Mayor of Accra, under the Rawlings administration, was laid to rest today after a brief ceremony in Accra.

It was a solemn mood at the Lashibi Funeral Home as family, friends, past and present government officials and sympathizers gathered to bid farewell to the late Nat Nuno-Amarteifio.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was also there to pay his last respects to the departed statesman.

Nat Nuno-Amarteifio, who served the City of Accra as Mayor between 1994 and 1998, passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021, in Accra after a short illness.

He was a member of the board of Omni Media, owners of Citi FM.

His brother, Nik Amarteifio, who is also the board Chairman of Omni Media, eulogized the former Mayor of Accra on behalf of the Amarteifio family.

“Nat was an erudite gentleman of great wit and forceful in expressing his opinion where others may suppress theirs. Our brother in his lifetime was given the opportunity by the Government of Ghana as Lord Mayor of Accra to enhance the state of the Metropolis, a task he executed to perfection.”

“Internationally he was appreciated by many countries in Africa, the USA and France who awarded him the Chevalier de l’ordre National du mérite par décret on May 9, 2007.”

Between 1957 and 1964, Mr. Nuno-Amarteifio attended the Achimota School, where he had his secondary and ‘sixth form’ education.

He was appointed Mayor of Accra between 1994 and 1998 during former President Jerry John Rawlings’ administration.

When he left office, he became a lecturer on urban management and contemporary Ghanaian art and culture.

As an architect, historian, and a writer, Mr. Nuno-Amarteifio authored multiple books and publications on the uniqueness of Accra and its suburbs as well as its diverse inhabitants of the mid-90s.