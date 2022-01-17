The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) says it is engaging various transport operators on their next line of action due to the government’s failure in stabilising fuel prices in the country.

Fuel prices have hit the projected GH¢7 per litre mark on Sunday, January 16, 2022.

In an interview with Citi News, the Industrial Relations Officer of GPRTU, Abass Imoro, said stakeholders are yet to take a decision on the matter.

He urged drivers to be patient, as the outcome of the stakeholder meetings will be announced soon.

The Institute for Energy Security (IES), had earlier predicted a GH¢7 per litre of fuel in the second pricing window of this month, January.

Fuel prices per litre at most pumps around the country prior to the recent increase dropped to around GH¢ 6.50 on average in the past few weeks, and subsequently rose to reach an average of Gh¢6.70 at most pumps.

Checks by Citi Business News as of 9:00pm on Sunday, January 16, 2022, showed that while a litre of petrol and diesel was going for Gh¢ 6.50 at Goil, Shell was selling both at GH¢ 6.80.

Total, however, was selling a litre of petrol at GH¢6.99 and a litre of diesel at GH¢7.05.

Already, various transport operators, including the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana, have continually lamented recent increases in fuel prices, indicating that it is having dire consequences on their business.

They earlier threatened to increase transport fares by 40% as a result, but later backed down on the threat.