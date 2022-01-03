The Awutu Bawjiase Police command is calling on the public to volunteer information leading to the arrest of Ishmael Atsitso Agbeshie, the man who allegedly poured acid on his partner, Comfort Tawiah.

According to police, the fugitive accused Comfort of infidelity and thus poured an acidic substance on her rendering her partially blind with some scarred body parts.

Speaking to Citi News, the District Police Commander of Awutu Bawjiase, Chief Superintendent Felicia Ayensu, stated that the police are putting necessary measures in place to ensure the suspect is arrested.

“The command is assuring the public of its commitment to combat all forms of crime to ensure that they stay in safety and enjoy the peace the nation is known for.”

“We are however appealing to the Public to cooperate and collaborate with us in our bid to give off our best. We believe and maintain that crime-fighting is a shared responsibility,” he added.