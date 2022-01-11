The Ghana Police Service is expected to commence the training of new recruits from Friday, January 14, 2022.

This follows an invitation to successful applicants to report at various training centres across the country.

According to a statement signed by the Director of Police Public Affairs, Superintendent Alexander Obeng, both successful and unsuccessful applicants have been officially informed about their application status.

The police service has, however, cautioned the public against engaging the services of fraudsters who claim to facilitate recruitments.

The new recruitment process started in 2021.

In December 2021, selected applicants were taken through medical examinations and interviews as part of the process at selected venues across the country.

The Volta Regional Police Command, on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, arrested three young men for engaging in police recruitment scam.

They were arrested after they made a publication on Facebook purported to have been created by the Volta Regional Police Commander, DCOP Mr. Edward Oduro Kwarteng, seeking to assist potential applicants to be enlisted into the Ghana Police Service.

Amenyah Bernard, 18, Adzikah Godsway, 23, and Wemegah Godson, 21, were arrested in Akatsi.