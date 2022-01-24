Two persons have been shot dead in the Bawku Municipality of the Upper East Region, while eight others were wounded.

The attack occurred on Sunday at about 4:00 pm in Daduri, a suburb of Bawku, where some unknown persons attacked and shot at some persons engaged in CFA Franc trading.

Citi News sources indicate that the incident resulted in the death of two persons.

Two out of eight persons wounded in the act have been transferred to the Tamale teaching hospital for treatment, while the remaining six are receiving treatment at the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital and the Bawku Presbyterian Hospital.

Insecurity in Bawku has been a major concern since December 27, 2021, when there was gunfire in parts of the town following attempts to perform the final funeral rites of a Chief who died about 41 years ago.

The violence resulted in a curfew being placed on the entire township and a ban on smock wearing.

There was also a ban placed on male pillion riders.

Thirteen persons were subsequently arrested and airlifted to Accra following the violence.

The incident also resulted in heavy security deployment to communities within the municipality.