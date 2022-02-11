The Ghana Police Service has released a fact sheet detailing circumstances leading to the arrest of Accra FM’s Presenter, Kwabena Bobie Ansah.

The broadcaster was picked up at the entrance of Class Media Group shortly after 10:00 pm on Thursday, just when his programme, ‘The Citizen Show’ which airs daily had ended.

He has been granted a GH¢50,000 bail and charged with the publication of false news and offensive conduct.

His bail is with two sureties.

The Police report indicated among other things that Mr. Ansah was arrested for alleging that the first and second ladies, Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Mrs. Samira Bawumia respectively had fraudulently acquired State lands at AU village, and around the Kotoka International Airport, Accra for the construction of the “Rebecca Foundation”, a Non-Governmental Project

Find below the brief facts as captured by the Police

The accused person, Kwabena Bobie Ansah, is a radio presenter at an Accra based FM station. Sometime in January, 2022, police received a report concerning a video circulating on social media to the effect that the 1 and 2nd Ladies of the Republic of Ghana, Her Excellency Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Her Excellency Mrs. Samira Bawumia respectively have fraudulently acquired and for granted for themselves State lands at AU village, and around the Kotoka International Airport, Accra for the construction of the “Rebecca Foundation”, a Non Governmental Project.

Police commence investigations into the alleged publication by the accused person and his accomplices, Edwin Tamakloe, Kwame Kwakye and Eugene, all at large Police obtained the said video to assist in investigations.

The accused person was invited on several occasions but he failed to honour the invitations Thus, on 10th February, 2022, accused person was arrested. Investigations so far revealed that the publication by the accused person and his accomplices is false Efforts are underway to arrest the accomplices to assist in investigations.