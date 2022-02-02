Broadcaster Blessed Godsbrain Smart, aka Captain Smart, has found himself in fresh trouble as the State is chasing him for alleged extortion.

Before the Accra Circuit Court 6, today, Wednesday, presided over by His Honour, K.K. Obiri-Yeboah, Captain Smart was charged with two counts of extortion with the use of threat, together with one Eric Daniels Dadzie Copperfield alias Gh Boy, who is alleged to have facilitated Captain Smart’s alleged extortion who is also being charged with abetment of crime.

The complainant, Ahmed Kwabena Nkrumah, a businessman based in Tema, said Captain Smart demanded GHS 100,000 from him to overlook a story of fishy dealings he was allegedly engaged in at the port.

Though $10,000 was said to have been paid initially, Captain Smart accordingly said the sum was not enough to pacify “elders” and kept calling for the rest of the money to be paid.

He was however arrested while GHS 50,000 was being paid to him at the premises.

Both Captain Smart and Gh Boy pleaded not guilty to the charges, and His Honour, K.K. Obiri-Yeboah has granted them bail in the sum of GHS 50,000 each.

Each of them is also to present two sureties, who must be relatives.

The case has been adjourned to March 3, 2022.