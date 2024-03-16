The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has raised concerns about the unprofessional manner in which some media outlets have reported on the death of former Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. John Kumah.

The GJA expressed disappointment in the lack of sensitivity shown towards the bereaved family and urged media stations to exercise circumspection, decorum, and responsibility in their coverage of such sensitive matters.

In a statement issued on Friday, March 15, 2024, the GJA emphasized the importance of unbiased and responsible journalism. They called on media organizations to refrain from partisanship, parochialism, ethical misconduct, or any actions that could potentially hurt people’s emotions or disrupt the peace of the country.

The GJA also urged journalists to avoid engaging in discussions that could incite tension or disturb the peace.

Specifically, the GJA highlighted the problematic pronouncements made by broadcasters Blessed Godsbrain Smart (Captain Smart) of Onua TV and Oheneba Asiedu of Wontumi Radio/TV regarding the cause of Dr. Kumah’s death.

The GJA criticized their lack of adherence to ethical journalistic standards and called on the owners of these media organizations to address the behaviour of their employees.

The GJA also extended their condolences to Dr. John Kumah’s family and urged the public to avoid politicizing the former MP’s death.

They called for respect and privacy for the grieving family during this difficult time.

