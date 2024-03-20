The family of late Ejisu MP and Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah has officially informed the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin of his demise.

The Family was received by the First Deputy Speaker, Hon. Joseph Osei-Owusu and the leadership of the House. This was during a courtesy call to Parliament on Tuesday, March 19.

The 45-year-old late Deputy Finance Minister died on Thursday, March 7 after a short illness. He left behind a wife and six children.

John Ampontuah Kumah, popularly called Lawyer John Kumah, in Ejisu, in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, was commonly described by his constituents as a man of integrity with a focus on job creation and inspires hope for the future in both young and old.

He was the founding Managing Director of Majak Associates Ltd, a building and construction firm with footprints in construction projects all over Ghana.

Upon becoming a lawyer, he founded the Aduaprokye Chambers. He was the Managing Partner of the law firm until the President appointed him as CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) in 2017.

At the helm of NEIP, he oversaw the training of 45,000 start-ups in three years, under the Presidential Business Support Programme, and supported 10,000 beneficiaries, leading to the creation of numerous jobs for the youth all over the country.