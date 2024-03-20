The International Advertising Association (IAA) recently held the 45th edition of its World Congress from March 6-8, 2024 in Penang, Malaysia.

The 45th IAA World Congress brought together a diverse and impressive group of delegates and garnered 1036 delegates registrations from 35 countries.

This prestigious group of delegates included industry titans, thought leaders and innovators from renowned entities like the United Nations, Google, Meta, Harbinger Health, Cannes Lions, Petal Ads, BBC News, Media Prima, Phoenix New Media, universities, governments, consulting, creative and media agencies, associations, global agency heads, and many more.

Ghana’s 22-member attendance at the congress included a delegation from the IAA’s Africa Region by an immediate past president of the IAA, Mr. Joel Nettey; the Vice-President / Area Director – Africa for the IAA, Mrs. Norkor Duah, and the President of the IAA’s Ghana Chapter, Mr. Andrew Ackah. Also in attendance was the Minister for Works and Housing, Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah; CEO of Media General, Mrs. Beatrice Abbey, among other agencies, clients, and media.

Under the theme “Brand: Recode Better World, Better Life”, the 3-day congress touched on 3 main areas: Sustainability, Artificial Intelligence, and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

The opening day shed light on “Sustainability for Growth, with Good.” A UN perspective on “Re-code: Sustainability – A Recipe for Brand and Business Success,” where the Minister of Works and Housing, Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, moved participants with his presentation, highlighting Ghana’s digitization agenda to provide efficient government services and sustainable development, and how it has impacted the lives of Ghanaians.

Day two shifted gears to “Creativity with Tech for Better Life.” Sessions delved into integrating technology seamlessly into the creative process to drive brand and business evolution.

The final day, coinciding with International Women’s Day, celebrated inclusivity beyond diversity. Sessions explored how innovation and technology can advance gender equality and inclusivity, highlighting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion business evolution.

A key highlight of the congress were the discussions and conversations on the burgeoning field of Generative AI and its potential to reshape the future of marketing. Speakers on the subject delved into how AI could generate creative content and unlock valuable customer insights.

Ultimately, the congress served as a call to action for the marketing community to embrace a more inclusive approach, thereby unlocking its full potential and celebrating the power women hold as both consumers and creators.

ABOUT THE IAA

Established in 1938, The International Advertising Association (IAA) is a one-of-a-kind global partnership composed of marketing companies, communication agencies, media platforms and education institutions that champion freedom of commercial speech, the value of self-regulation and the opportunity to highlight the collective industry evolution.

The IAA is the global compass that serves as the thought-leader in the MarCom space.

On the ground, we have over 4,000 individual and corporate members spanning marketing, advertising, media, IT communications and academic sectors – all involved in the wide range of brand marketing and marketing communications disciplines.

The IAA has presence in most markets through Chapters and education affiliates reaching across 56 countries where we serve the collective interests of the entire marketing communications profession, unlike other bodies that defend only the interests of the sector they represent.