Government spokesperson on governance and security, Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, has appealed to Ghanaians for patience as the administration addresses the ongoing power supply challenges.

In recent months, Ghana has grappled with a significant power crisis, resulting in widespread outages across various regions, eliciting frustrations among citizens.

Amidst calls for a structured load-shedding schedule to facilitate daily planning, the Electricity Company of Ghana maintains that there is no official “dumsor” and thus argues against the necessity for such a timetable.

Speaking on The Big Issue on Citi FM/Citi TV, Mr Boakye-Danquah disclosed that the Ministry of Finance is finding ways to resolve the cashflows affecting the power sector and urged the public to stand with the government while looking for solutions.

He also blamed the rampant power cuts on growing populations that put a strain on the Electricity Company of Ghana’s transformers.

“We would ask the Ghanaian people to exercise a lot more restraint because the government is seeking to address these issues of cashflows, which the Ministry of Finance is looking at the transformers that we are changing gradually.

“We know how Ghana has grown and how the urban community has developed and it is not as it used to be. There are a lot of people who live in certain suburbs and depend on a certain level of voltage and usage of power and if the number of people increases, it causes these transformers to trip off.

“We are certain that in a short time, we should be able to restore these 630 transformers and also encourage the Ghanaian people to pay their utility bills.”

