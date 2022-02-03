The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has insisted that he is not guilty in the defamation suit brought against him by Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah.

Former Trade and Industry Minister, Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, has filed a suit at the Kumasi High Court asking for 5 million dollars to be awarded him by Chairman Wontumi and his radio station for making comments on his media house, Wontumi FM to suggest that he is a thief.

In the said video, Mr, Wontumi said: “All that Inusah Fuseini is saying is that even him, Inusah Fuseini is a thief. If you mention Spio-Garbrah’s name he is a thief, Sylvester Mensah is a thief, Johsua Alabi is a thief, all their Presidential candidates are thieves so if John Mahama is a thief then let us allow him to continue stealing”.

Mounting the witness box on Wednesday, Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako stressed that the said statement was only an interpretation of a comment made by Mr. Inussah Fuseini

Answering questions posed by lawyer for Dr. Spio-Garbrah, Nii Kpapko Samoa Addo, Chairman Wontumi likened his comment to how it would be interpreted for another person to make reference to “Umuofia” by Prophet Nigel Gaisie during his 31st December, 2021 prophecies. He explained that someone making reference to Nigel Gaisie’s usage of Umuofia cannot be held responsible for using it.

Appearing before the court, lawyer for Dr. Spio-Garbrah, Nii Kpapko Samoa Addo asked Mr. Antwi Boasiako to confirm if he made such a comment and mentioned his client’s name.

The defendant however stressed that the comments cannot be attributed to him and as such he cannot held liable if the plaintiff feels offended by it.

There was back and forth between Nii Kpapko Samoa Addo and Bernard Antwi Boasiako as the latter appeared to be evasive in giving his answers.

Bernard Antwi Boasiako found it difficult to accept that a video exhibit presented in court which was a short portion of the said video in which he allegedly made the defamatory comments, was genuine. He stated that he believes it has been tampered with.

The Judge presiding over the case, His Lordship Justice George Krofa Addae adjourned the matter to 11th February, 2022, where Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako is expected to mount the witness box again.

The plaintiff, Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah has already mounted the witness box where his lawyer and lawyer for the defendants has cross examined him.