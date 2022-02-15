Mon-Tran Limited, a Ghanaian company that provides a wide range of support services to banks and financial institutions, has acquired more bulletproof bullion vans to offer secured cash-in-transit services to the public.

The decision follows a recent directive by the Bank of Ghana to financial institutions to replace all soft-skinned vehicles with armor-plated vehicles to prevent attacks on bullion vans by armed robbers.

The Head, Branch Operations and Business Development of the company, Mr. Pascal Agbenu, disclosed this last Friday when Mon-Tran Limited donated 10 motorbikes to the police administration at the Police Headquarters in Accra.

“We want to assure our clients, mostly banks that we have enough of the armoured vans to ensure a smooth and secured transfer of cash across the country.

“Our bullion vans are fit-for-purpose, therefore, reducing risks on both the personnel and money being transported,” he said.

According to Mr. Agbenu, the company had begun providing cash-in-transit services to financial institutions with its new armored-plated bullion vans.

The Central Bank has entreated financial institutions to secure cash-in-transit with bulletproof bullion vans due to the incessant robbery attacks on bullion vans.

The Ghana Police Service had earlier threatened to withdraw police personnel who escort bullion vans if the banks would not use fortified armoured vehicles.

The CEO of Mon-Tran Limited, Mr. Tony Minka, who made the donation, said the gesture formed part of the company’s corporate social responsibility.

Presenting the 10 motorbikes to the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, Mr. Minka was optimistic that the bikes would help complement effective policing in the country.

“By the nature of our operations in cash-in-transit, bullion, and ATM services, we have heavily relied on the Ghana Police personnel in the delivery of our services to our clients. It is on the basis of this cordial relationship that we have decided to present these motorbikes. We hope that it will increase police visibility, move service personnel around and reduce crime in the country,” he said.

The IGP, in a short address on his behalf by the Director-General of the National Patrols Department of the Ghana Police Service, Commissioner of Police (COP) Paul Manly Awini, expressed gratitude to the company for the donation.

He said the motorbikes would help in combating crime in the communities and other initiatives being rolled out by the police administration.

“This donation will go a long way to further the implementation of this initiative. We assure you that these motorbikes will be used for the purpose for which they were donated and will be maintained, serviced, and deployed to communities to help ensure that the communities are peaceful and law-abiding,” he said