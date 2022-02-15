As part of its 10th-anniversary celebration, the Accra Medical Centre (AMC) has put smiles on the faces of kids at the Agape Children’s Home in Accra.

This comes after the wholly-owned Ghanaian Medical Service Provider (MSP) offering primary health care and emergency medical services to the public spent a day with them in the spirit of unity and joy.

Free health screening was one of the major activities the facility undertook. Doctors were readily available to provide medications and diagnoses to the children of the home.

AMC also engaged the children in games which included football, musical chairs, music and dance among others with the children emerging winners.

However, the centre has hinted at plans to refurbish the infirmary of the Agape Children Home.

The Chief Operation Officer of the Accra Medical Centre, Moses Clocuh, indicated that as part of the renovation of the infirmary, a nurse will be permanently stationed there to assist in the delivery of quality healthcare for the children.

“We have decided to add a nurse to the establishment. From next month, we will have a nurse permanently stationed there to look after the kids to help boost the existing arrangement and also to help refurbish their infirmary, so, this is our contribution to them and the society.”

The Administrator of the Agape Children Home, Tania Kontorexpressed her utmost gratitude to the centre.

“We would like to say a big thank you to Accra Medical Centre for coming to bless us with free medical screening and for having fun with us. We really appreciate their efforts.”

What is the Accra Medical Centre?

Accra Medical Centre (AMC) is a wholly-owned Ghanaian Medical Service Provider (MSP) offering Primary Health Care and Emergency Medical Services to corporate clients, individuals, families and private health insurance cardholders within the Greater Accra and Western Regions.

AMC located at Ringway Estates, Osu, Accra seeks to assist in ongoing efforts to improve access to healthcare within Ghana by providing services at par with internationally acceptable standards.

AMC is a 45-bed facility that operates from its headquarters in Accra. The hospital service offering includes inpatient admissions, 2- surgical theatre suites, a Fully fitted Radiological unit offering CT-SCAN, MRI, X-ray, Ultrasound and Mammogram and 24-7 Ambulance service and Specialist consultant clinics.