The Greater Accra Regional Police Command has detained the Brong Ahafo Regional Chairman of the governing NPP, Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC after he honored an invitation extended to him to assist in investigating his claims that former President John Dramani Mahama was plotting a coup to return to power.

According to the Police, a preliminary investigation has established that his claims against the former NDC Flagbearer are untrue and likely to occasion a breach of the peace.

“In view of this, he has been formally arrested and charged on two counts of Publication of false news and Offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace.”

He has been detained and will be put before the court on Wednesday, 16th February, 2022.

“We urge the public to be circumspect in all their dealings including pronouncements since anyone who falls foul of the law will be taken through the due process of the law,” the police added in a statement.

The NPP stalwart is alleged to have said that John Mahama had met with Al-Qaeda militants to engage them on how to topple the governing party.

Abronye DC, according to some media reports, claimed that Mr. Mahama approached the group in a bid to help him become president again.

The NPP communicator allegedly made the claim on Hot 93.9 FM in Accra, while responding to the arrest of #FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor.