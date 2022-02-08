The Coalition of Transport Operators has revealed that the 30 percent increment in transport fares will be announced by February 19, 2022.

The operators had indicated that the upward adjustment of fares will be executed regardless of the outcome of a final meeting with the Transport Minister.

The operators met with the government on Monday, February 7, but the meeting has been adjourned to Thursday, February 10, 2022.

According to the commercial drivers, the increase in transport fares is a result of the hikes in fuel prices and the associated effects on their business.

Already, the Oil Marketing Companies have revealed that consumers will have to pay more than GH¢8 per litre for fuel come March.

Speaking to Citi News, a representative of the operators and the Public Relations Officer of the Concerned Drivers Association, David Agboado said the meeting with the government is just a formality to seek their input and that the 30 percent increment will be announced regardless.

“We are saying that the 30 percent is not a proposal. It is what we are going to take, regardless of what government will say. We have all agreed on the 30 percent, but the government must also have an input in it that is why we are meeting the government on Thursday, February 10, 2022.”

“I don’t want to let the cat out of the bag, but Ghanaians should expect the announcement of the increment from now to the 19th of this month. We will publicize it”.

Mr. Agboagbo further called on passengers to bear with them since the decision taken will go a long way to prevent their businesses from collapsing.

“When we speak with passengers, they are not happy with the increment. But it is bound to happen. If it doesn’t happen, the transport industry will collapse, so they should bear with us.”