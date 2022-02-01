A group of unemployed nurses and midwives numbering over 3,000 have given the government a two-week ultimatum to find them jobs, or they will take matters into their own hands.

The group of nurses who completed school in 2019 lament that they are still unemployed years after their training.

According to them, several attempts to get the government to find jobs for them have proven futile.

Speaking to Citi News, a spokesperson for the group, Hafiz Nikab, said they will embark on a nationwide demonstration if the government fails to address their concerns in the next two weeks.

”Our concern is that when nurses are done with their one-year mandatory service, they are supposed to be posted by the government after it has issued financial clearance. This financial clearance was granted somewhere in October, Referral nurses for 2019 were however excluded.”

“These nurses have had enough and are demanding that they should also be posted. We are giving the stakeholders two weeks to put themselves together. If nothing is done about it, we will be forced to demonstrate.”