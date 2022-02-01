The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has assured that corruption will not be tolerated among the task force deployed to implement the ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’ initiative.

Speaking on the Point of View on Citi TV, Mr. Quartey said the task force will be under strict scrutiny.

Some members of various assembly taskforces have often been accused of extortion.

“Unlike the previous task force, with this, they are going to be strictly monitored, and so if anybody takes a bribe from somebody, immediately we sack the person,” the Minister said.

The Operation Clean Your Frontage programme, which will begin today, February 1, 2022, is expected to make use of 3,000 personnel.

“They are going to pass out, and come and ensure the sustainability [of the programme],” Mr. Quartey said.

He also expects the Operation Clean Your Frontage programme to last for some years.

“Indeed, it is not just for one month or two months. It is our hope and prayer that this will run all the way to the next elections. These people will have something to do till the end of 2024/2025.”

For his overall plan, Mr. Quartey wants to leave a foundation future ministers can build on.

“We want to have a short, medium and long term programme so that one day if somebody succeeds me as regional minister, the person must be able to continue from where I left off.”

Operation Clean Your Frontage is a response to concerns that filth continues to dominate most parts of Accra.

The government is set to ensure the enforcement of the sanitation bye-laws from February with the roll-out of this project.

As an example, persons or groups with dirty surroundings will be summoned and sanctioned by environmental health officers.