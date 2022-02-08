The Wikimedia Ghana User Group, an affiliate of the Wikimedia Foundation, is set to begin a second phase of its photo project to archive personalities within the Ghanaian entertainment industry whose Wikipedia articles do not have photos.

The project which was launched in 2021 began its first phase by uploading photos of 275 Ghanaian legislators and the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin.



The second phase of the project will focus on the entertainment industry by highlighting “musicians, actors & actresses, artists and other notable Ghanaians in the media and entertainment sector with Wikipedia articles,” it said explaining that “these people will have their photos taken by our team and the images uploaded to Wikimedia Commons”.

The group, established 7 years ago, seeks to “promote Wikipedia and its sister wikis in Ghana”; through recruiting, training and engaging Wikipedians.”

Accra, Ghana – Wikimedia Ghana User Group, launched a 500 Notable People In Ghana photo project at the beginning of 2021. 500 Notable People is a photo drive project for 500 notable Ghanaians in Ghana with Wikipedia articles without photos on any Wikimedia projects, especially Wikimedia Commons.

This project started in phases, with the first phase seeing us partner with the Parliament of Ghana through its Public Relations Department. We want to thank Mrs Kate Addo, the Head of Public Relations for the Parliament of Ghana, for being so helpful in making sure we work together. She helped us get all 275 members and the Speaker of parliament’s photos donated to Wikimedia Commons to be used on their respective Wikipedia articles.

Our next phase of the project is to work with musicians, actors & actresses, artists and other notable Ghanaians in the media and entertainment sector with Wikipedia articles. These people will have their photos taken by our team and the images uploaded to Wikimedia Commons. We look forward to engaging with them in this next project phase.

Volunteers around the world work together to set knowledge free. They upload photos, fix typos, chase sources, write code, and start articles, all to sustain the dream of a world where every human has access to the sum of the world’s knowledge. Our movement aims to make sure we have a “world where everyone can share freely in the sum of all knowledge.”

Wikimedia Ghana User Group is an affiliate of the Wikimedia Foundation, the parent organisation of Wikipedia. Our mission is to promote Wikipedia and its sister wikis in Ghana, and for seven years, we have been recruiting, training and engaging Wikipedians.

