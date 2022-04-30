President Akufo-Addo has terminated the appointment of the Executive Director of the Fisheries Commission, Michael Arthur Dadzie.

In a letter dated April 26, 2022, the president directed Mr. Dadzie to hand over his office to the Fisheries Minister, Mavis Hawa Koomson, and proceed to collect three months’ salary in lieu of notice.

“Reference is made to your appointment letter dated 3rd October, 2018, appointing you as Executive Director of the Fisheries Commission. In accordance with paragraph eight (8) of the said letter, your appointment has been terminated by the President,” the letter stated.

“Please ensure that you hand over and cease to act as the Executive Director of the Fisheries Commission no later later than close of business on Friday 29′” April, 2022,” the letter added.

The Fisheries Commission is the implementing agency of the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development (MoFAD). It is constituted to be the actualizing force behind policies and regulations established by MoFAD.

The agency is therefore responsible for all monitoring, control, surveillance, evaluation, and compliance functions in all areas of fisheries development and management in Ghana, including fish health, post-harvest activities, safety, and quality assurance.