Citi TV and Citi FM’s annual Family Consecration Service will come off at the Winners Chapel Ghana, Accra, North Industrial Area on Monday 2nd May, 2022.

The service, which brings families together to pray for God’s guidance, protection, and blessings for the rest of the year is expected to take off from 6:00 am to 12:00 pm.

Resident Pastor of Citi TV/Citi FM, Rev. Stephen Yenusom Wengam and his team of seasoned pastors; Rev. Fred Mac-Davies, Rev. Mawuli Tsikata, Rev. Foster Mawuli Benso, Rev. Nelson Awintia, and Rev. Mike Noagbewonu will lead the congregation through powerful intercessory prayers.

Special prayers will also be said for relationships and families.

Every year, the Family Consecration Service kickstarts the stations’ Family Month activities.

The Service gives thousands of listeners and viewers the opportunity to converge and intercede on behalf of their families.

Several followers and participants in the Family Consecration all-night service have shared various testimonies of breakthroughs from the programme.