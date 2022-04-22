United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) Ghana Battalion (GHANBATT) 9 held its Medal Presentation Parade on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at the Battalion Headquarters in Bentiu.

The ceremony was to award troops with the prestigious UNMISS Medal in recognition of their sacrifice, devotion, and commitment to maintaining peace in South Sudan.

The memorable ceremony saw the Commanding Officer, Lt Col Michael Mfum command the parade made up of 4 contingents with a special drill display from 2 of the contingents.

In his speech, the Reviewing Officer and Acting Force Commander of the Mission, Maj Gen Mohammad Main Ullah Chowdhury, congratulated troops of UNMISS GHANBATT 9 for earning the UN medal. He also commended the personnel of the Battalion for their high sense of professionalism and dedication to duty despite the many challenges faced in their Areas of Operation (AoR) in Bentiu, Leer, and Koch. He added that GHANBATT’s contribution to fighting floods in Bentiu and Rubkona was commendable.

Maj Gen Ullah Chowdhury praised GHANBATT for putting smiles on the faces of locals within their AoR through the diverse Civil-Military Corporation (CIMIC) activities undertaken. Among others, he mentioned the 6-month tailoring course organized for a cross-section of parishioners of St Martins de Porres church, the 3-month Information Communication, and Technology training organized for a cross-section of the youth in Bentiu, and the numerous medical outreaches and veterinary services extended to the locals in GHANBATT’s AoR.

The Reviewing Officer on behalf of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General expressed appreciation to the Government of Ghana for its continuous interest in support of global peace. He applauded the 103 females of GHANBATT 9 for their dynamism and meaningful contribution in the quest to attain the UNMISS Mandate. He urged all troops to display professionalism wherever they find themselves in the line of duty.

The colorful ceremony was witnessed by the Head of Field Office, Madam Hiroko Hirahara, Sector Commander, Brig Gen Mike Cooper Mujuni, Commanding Officers from other Troop Contributing Countries, Staff Officers, and other UNMISS stakeholders within Sector Unity.