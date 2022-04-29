Mensin Gold Bibiani Limited has provided an amount GHc 184,237.20 as educational financial assistance to some brilliant but needy students within the company’s communities of interest in the Western North Region.

The intervention according to the management of the company will mark a fifth year of assisting brilliant but needy students in its local communities to benefit from tertiary education.

Most of the beneficiary students are pursuing programs in the Sciences, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics also known as STEM.

The programs include but are not limited to the study of medicine, pharmacy, fashion and design, medical diagnostic imaging, science education, physician assistantship, midwifery and general nursing, electrical and electronic engineering, mechanical engineering, mining engineering, and geological engineering among others.

The education financing scheme is to support the required investment in the educational lives of the beneficiaries as part of Mensin Gold’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in the area of education within host communities.

In February 2017, the company instituted the Resolute Foundation Advisory Panel to manage and spearhead its community consultation and development initiatives for the communities of interest as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in Ghana, especially within the host communities.

The 71 recommended beneficiary students from Ghanaian tertiary institutions comprise 35 ladies and 36 men, and they have been accepted by the management of Mensin for financial assistance at a total cost of GHS 184,237.20.

During a ceremony to outdoor the financial assistance to the beneficiaries, the Sustainability Manager for Mensin Gold Bibiani Limited, Emmanuel Aidoo, said the beneficiaries were selected through fair and transparent processes.

He indicated that the scheme is more focused on students pursuing programs in the STEM, and it is principally organised by the Education Committee of the Ashanti Foundation which is chaired by Mr. Ben John Oduro, a representative of the Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Council.

“Assessment criteria employed by the committee in selecting this award comprise evidence of need, evidence of brilliance and relevant course of study to the local communities’ development.”

Mr. Aidoo emphasized that the company’s motivation for the investment is the fact that education was part of the foundation of all progress and growth for individuals and for society.

Board Chairman for Mensin Gold Bibiani Limited, Kwame Ofosuhene Appenteng, advised the beneficiaries to take full advantage of the opportunity and transform their lives and their respective communities.

He said the company will continue to commit resources to enhance the capacities of indigenes within the host communities through education.

President of the National House of Chiefs and the Paramount Chief of Sefwi Anhwiaso traditional area, Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II, commended the company for the intervention.