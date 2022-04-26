The Supreme Court has chastised law lecturer, Justice Abdulai, for allegedly hopping from one media house to the other to discuss his review application brought before the Court.

Justice Abdulai, before and after filing his review application on his case on the voting rights of Deputy Speakers of Parliament presiding, granted media interviews to explain his disagreement with the Court on its pronouncement.

He consistently explained how the Court lost an opportunity to put the matters into perspective and to give the nation an incontrovertible decision.

In a particular interview with Citi News, the law lecturer had said that the decision created practical implementation challenges and the object of the review application was to rectify that.

But the apex Court took him on for his media appearances after filing the review application.

Justice Nene Amegatcher told the law lecturer that it was “wrong for you to file a process at the Supreme Court and then hop from one media house to another discussing the processes you have filed.”

In strong disapproval of Justice Abdulai’s media encounters, His lordship Amegatcher said, “It is a wrong signal, it is a bad signal.”

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has unanimously dismissed the review application.

The Supreme Court in dismissing the review application said it fell short of the set threshold and had no merit.

The review panel presided over by Justice Jones Dotse, had Justices Nene Amegatcher, Prof. Ashie Kotey, Mariama Owusu, Lovelace Johnson, Gertrude Torkornoo, Clemence Honyenuga, Prof. Henrietta Mensah-Bonsu, and Emmanuel Yony Kulendi.